Candace Cameron Bure says family prays, sticks together in 'hard times' amid Lori Loughlin scandal

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure sent a message to fans during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards about the importance of family sticking together during "hard times" amid her costar Lori Loughlin's college admissions scandal.

Bure and her "Fuller House" costars were honored with the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV Show on Saturday night and when she took to the podium, the outspoken Christian actress proceeded to passionately share about the significance of family sticking together.

Loughlin has played Aunt Becky in the "Full House," "Fuller House" franchise for over 30 years, but she's been in the news recently for allegedly paying college admissions recruiters to get her daughters into Ivy League colleges. Multiple reports are now suggesting that Loughlin will not be returning for the fifth and final season of the Netflix reboot of the family show because of her arrest and involvement in the scandal. However, Bure who is a producer on the show, was sure to make her message at the awards show loud and clear.

"Family sticks together no matter what," she declared in the acceptance speech. "They stick together through the hard times. They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together."

