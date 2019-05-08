Boko Haram kidnaps pastor, churchgoers on their way to evangelize and deliver aid

(Screenshot: YouTube/HBO)Footage of Boko Haram in Nigeria in the "Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram" documentary by HBO, set for October 22, 2018 release.

Suspected members of Boko Haram have reportedly kidnapped a pastor, a Christian relief worker and members of Living Faith Church while on their way to deliver relief supplies and evangelize in the northeast Borno State.

Rabiu Aminu, the Borno State Coordinator for the National Youth Service Corps, confirmed this week that Abraham Amuta, an NYSC corps member, Pastor Oyeleke of Living Faith Church and other church members were kidnapped in April.

As reported by the federally-run News Agency of Nigeria, Amuta and Pastor Oyeleke were said to have been kidnapped while traveling together with other members of the church on the road from Maiduguri to Chibok to deliver aid supplies to displaced persons in the region when insurgents launched an attack on motorists.

"The church claimed that the corps member was abducted alongside his pastor," the coordinator was quoted as saying. "NYSC deploys corps members to only four of the 27 local government areas in the state."

Aminu also stressed that in order for a corps member to travel, they need to get approval through their employer and a zone inspector. However, Aminu asserts that Amuta traveled on his accord without proper approval.

"We visited the Church, and the Commissioner of Police called us on Friday over the incident and assured us of their total support to address the situation," Aminu stated.

Amuta's housemate, Success Ezeanya, took to Twitter to raise an alarm on social media about the abduction.

"He went for evangelism with a pastor from his church — Living Faith," the friend wrote in a tweet. "He is an only son. Let's not forget him in our prayers."

Ezeanya told The Punch that he was informed by a church member that insurgents demanded a ransom equivalent to about $555,000 before they will release those who have been kidnapped.

