Barna: How Is Christian Faith Lived Out on the Job?

(FACEBOOK/NIGHTCAPPOP)Head talent booker Staci Cole (Ali Wentworth) introduces the team to Julianne Moore on the next episode of Pop TV's workplace comedy series "Nightcap."

A new survey on vocation suggests that in the workplace Christians hold to high standards of professional integrity.

In the survey, "Christians at Work," which was done in partnership with Abilene Christian University and published last week, Barna found positive indicators that people who profess faith in Christ are living their convictions while at work.

Earlier this year researchers conducted qualitative online surveys of 1,459 self-identified American Christians who are both employed and said their faith is important to their life.

Such Christians "are rooted in a conviction that Christians should act ethically (82%), speak the truth (74%) and demonstrate morality (72%)," a summary of the results showed.

Additionally, the respondents indicated that "working Christians should make friends with non-Christians (66%), withstand temptation (59%) and do excellent work in an effort to bring glory to God (58%)."

Sixty-three percent reported believing that people of faith should be guided by an attitude of humility and 53 percent by an attitude of service. Fifty-three percent also said it is important to look out for others by speaking out against unfairness or injustice in the workplace. Forty-eight percent said "bringing grace and peace to others" was a belief they held regarding the workplace.

"The trend is clear: most employed Christians want to do good in their places of work — but not always in a way that stands out," the Barna analysis explained.

Yet believing employed Christians do not tend to view it as their role to be influencers.

Read more about workplace Christians on The Christian Post.