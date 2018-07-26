Ambiguity and Ambivalence: The New Cool

((BY CP CARTOONIST ROD ANDERSON))Wallace Henley

Ambivalence and ambiguity seem to be the new cool in some facets of Christianity.

Perhaps it is only in the safe sanctuaries of sensate western culture that notable evangelicals can dally with doubt and ambiguity regarding the Bible, when they should be declaring boldly, "Thus saith the Lord!"

Ambiguity and ambivalence are unaffordable indulgences in our age.

Churches today are struggling for the souls of individuals and civilization. We don't have the luxury of doubt when the battle is raging around us. New cool pastors and theologians may mean well, but unwittingly are like generals who convey uncertainty about the very cause for which their troops are bleeding and dying.

We can't trust that the Gospels contain the authentic words of Jesus, say some. The Old Testament is offensive in today's culture, and should be set aside, say others. If people don't doubt they probably aren't reading the Bible, advises yet another.

David Grossman literally lost his soldier-son in a conflict. "I cannot afford the luxury of despair... I cannot collaborate with despair because it humiliates me to do so," he said in the midst of his grief.

In our present age of sorrow and upheaval, we cannot "collaborate" with doubt and uncertainty.

The new cool is empty babbling as Pastor Andrew Brunson languishes in a Turkish prison, to say nothing of believers locked up in the world's gulags.

The new cool is an insult to African pastors and their congregations who may be kidnapped, tortured, and executed on their way home from church.

The new cool is revolting in view of the committed Palestinian Christians on the West Bank, disdained by the Israelis, and despised by some of their own people.

