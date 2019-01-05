7 courageous decisions that could revolutionize your youth ministry in 2019

(PHOTO: COURTESY OF FRONTGATE MEDIA)Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share.

Instead of New Year's resolutions let's talk about a youth ministry revolution.

Year's ago I devoured Mark Senter's classic book, The Coming Revolution in Youth Ministry. In it he predicted a transformation of the way youth ministry is done. He predicted a massive re-ordering of youth ministry back to the ways of the early church.

This outstanding book was written in 1992 but, sadly, we're all still waiting for the revolution to come. If anything youth ministry seems like it has become more and more institutionalized over the last 27 years or so since Senter's book was written.

But, even after almost three decades, I'm convinced that there will be a revolution in youth ministry. But, for that revolution to truly begin, youth leaders must make some radical shifts in the way they view and do youth ministry. To be specific, there are seven courageous decisions that enough youth leaders (including you) must make if this revolution is going to truly get kickstarted.

1. The courageous decision to become a serious intercessor

"I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people." 1 Timothy 2:1

Without youth pastors interceding on behalf of their teenagers (and recruiting others to join them) youth ministry stands no chance. But with praying youth pastors and the "Air Force" they've recruited, youth ministry can become an unstoppable force for the kingdom.

How much time do you spend in prayer for your teenagers every week? Do you have a strategy to get others praying for your teenagers as well? Is every middle school and high school covered in prayer by both students and adults? Check out The Pray for Me Campaign, Moms in Prayer and Claim your Campus for great resources and strategies to prioritize prayer for the next generation.

2. The courageous decision to mobilize your teenagers for evangelism

"So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up." Ephesians 4:11,12

Your primary job as a youth pastor is to equip your teenagers "for works of service." One of the most crucial works of service is evangelism.

Evangelism is the key to building God's church. It is the primary means through which the kingdom of God advances and territory from the enemy is taken.

When teenagers are equipped to share the Gospel they leverage their social equity to reach their friends with the good news of Jesus. They also grow deeply in their faith because they put what most to them on the line, their reputation amongst their peers.

When Jesus said to his young disciples, "Follow me and I will make you fishers of people" (Matthew 4:19) he was forever linking evangelism to the discipleship process. So, if you're serious about discipling your teens you should get them sharing the Gospel with their peers as soon as humanly possible.

