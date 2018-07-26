([PHOTO:UNSPLASH/KRISTINAFLOUR])

Editor's Note: The following was shared by Pastor JP Jones to his congregation at Crossline Church in Laguna Hills, California and published here with permission. You can listen to JP's program, Truth That Changes Lives, at OnePlace.com.

Many of you asked for a copy of the 20 occasions for keeping our mouths closed rather than saying something that could hurt rather than help.

Well, here they are ...

Don't open your mouth when:

1. In the heat of anger. Proverbs 14:17

2. When you don't have all the facts. Proverbs 18:13

3. When you haven't verified the story. Deuteronomy 17:6

4. If your words will offend a weaker brother. 1 Corinthians 8:11

5. If your words will be a proof reflection of the Lord or your friends and family. 1 Peter 2:21-23

6. When you are tempted to joke about sin. Proverbs 14:9

7. When you would be ashamed of your words later. Proverbs 8:8

8. When your tempted to make light of holy things. Ecclesiastes 5:2

9. If your words would convey a wrong impression. Proverbs 17:27

10. If the issue is none of your business. Proverbs 14:10

Read more about 20 Occasions to Keep Your Mouth Shut on The Christian Post.