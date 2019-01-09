(Photo: Pixabay/stempow)

1. It honors the Lord (Romans 15:5,6.)

2. It sanctifies the believers (1 Corinthians 1:18.)

3. It elevates Jesus Christ (Romans 15:16,17.)

4. It reaches the lost (Romans 10:14.)

5. It spiritually matures the church (Colossians 1:28,29.)

6. It advances God's kingdom exponentially (Colossians 1:6.)

7. It opens the door to spiritual intimacy with Christ (Philippians 3:8-10.)

8. It accomplishes the eternal purposes of God (Ephesians 3:7-11.)

9. It unleashes the power of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 2:4,5.)

Read more from "12 reasons the Gospel should be preached in every sermon" on The Christian Post.