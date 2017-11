A Christian Manifesto by Francis A. Schaeffer

14. A Christian Manifesto – Francis A. Shaeffer

Shaeffer's 1981 manifesto was meant to be a Christian response to The Communist Manifesto of 1848 and the Humanist Manifesto, and literally calls Christians to be the salt of culture and history-makers by returning to faith in Jesus Christ and the Western Judeo-Christian values.

