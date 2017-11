The Problem of Pain by C. S. Lewis

15. The Problem of Pain – C. S. Lewis

C. S. Lewis in his 1940 classic The Problem of Pain attempts to reconcile God's goodness and power with the reality of pain, suffering and evil in the world—tackling human sinfulness, animal suffering and the existence of hell—and rejecting these as reasons for disbelief in God.

The Problem of Pain by renowned writer and thinker C. S. Lewis is available here.