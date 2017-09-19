29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: What We Do, Who We Are

(PEXELS)

1. "What we do flows from who we are."

― Charles W. Colson

Jesus said is not what we put in our mouth that determines who we are, but what comes out of it that is critical. Likewise, the actions we take are simply an extension of who we are. Every time we read a book, listen to a story, and interact with another, we are honing who we are in our soul. We must constantly strive to grow deeper in spirit. With deeper roots, our actions will become deeper, and what we do will truly flow from who we are becoming, in the image of Christ.