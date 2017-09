(PEXELS)

2. "To have found God and still to pursue Him is the soul's paradox of love."

― A.W. Tozer, The Pursuit of God

Not that we first loved God, but he first loved us, found us, and cared for us. Now that he has caught us and called us by his love, we vow to constantly pursue him. In our pledge of love to him, we must never cease our pursuit in devotion to love. How can you devote deeper, responding more passionately to the Lord's love today?