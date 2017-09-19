29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: True Humility

(PEXELS)

15. "True humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."

― Rick Warren, The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth Am I Here for?

Think of one person you can help today. When we are consumed with thoughts about ourselves and our own lives, we neglect the communities, neighborhoods, colleagues, friends and family members around us. Gain victory in your thought-life by visualizing yourself lending a helping hand to someone in need. Now, take action today to make bring your mental picture into a reality. Fair warning: your love and service may cause those around you to contagiously smile.