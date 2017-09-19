29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Sorrows of Men

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)"Old Man in Sorrow" by Vincent Van Gogh

16. "What does love look like? It has the hands to help others. It has the feet to hasten to the poor and needy. It has eyes to see misery and want. It has the ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men. That is what love looks like."

― Augustine of Hippo, Confessions

Listening can be love, too. Reading news headlines every day can be discouraging as we look at the fallen state of the world we live in. Resolve to BE the hands and feet of Jesus today. Don't ignore the world's problems and fall into complacency. Take action today so that the world is left a better place at the end of the day than at the beginning.