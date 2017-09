(PEXELS)

12. "When all is said and done, the life of faith is nothing if not an unending struggle of the spirit with every available weapon against the flesh."

― Dietrich Bonhoeffer, The Cost of Discipleship

Take proactive action today with determination to target and breakdown a specific, spiritual stronghold that has set itself up against your flesh. Even one step taken today will bring you one step of faith closer to your ultimate victory.