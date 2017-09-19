29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Progress Means Getting Nearer

(PEXELS)

13. "Progress means getting nearer to the place you want to be. And if you have taken a wrong turning, then to go forward does not get you any nearer.

If you are on the wrong road, progress means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road; and in that case the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive man."

― C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity

Sometimes just taking action is not enough—I must take the RIGHT action that is aligned with God's calling for my life. Prayer throughout your day and especially at key decision-making points of your day can help you make sure you all of your action steps are taking you down the right path—if not, the sooner you make an about-face and get going in God's direction, the better. How do you know if it's God's direction? Read the Bible and pray more, listening for God's voice, until you are able to discern a conclusion. Then set up your faith and walk forward.