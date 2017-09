(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)"Christ and the Good Thief" by Titian

17. "You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you."

― John Bunyan

There are people all around us facing desperate measures day by day. Would this action manifest itself in your life as a kind word to a stranger? A gift to a person on the street? Volunteer work for an organization that helps people needier than yourself? Let us count our blessings, and give back of the gifts we have been given, to brighten another person's life today.