8. "Let us practice the fine art of making every work a priestly ministration. Let us believe that God is in all our simple deeds and learn to find Him there."

― A.W. Tozer, The Pursuit of God

Everything we do should be an extension of our love for God and others. This is the art of true living, and the joy of life. This is the "yoke" which Jesus finds "easy and light"—the yoke of loving others. Try living with joy today, finding God in your simple deeds of faith.