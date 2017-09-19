29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: For Love We Will Climb Mountains

(PEXELS)

9. "For love, we will climb mountains, cross seas, traverse desert sands, and endure untold hardships. Without love, mountains become unclimbable, seas uncrossable, deserts unbearable, and hardships our lot in life."

― Gary Chapman, The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts

Jesus talked about faith that moves mountains; he walked on water, he traversed desert sands by foot, and he endured the scorn of the cross, and his people suffered many other untold hardships, all for us; all for love. Love allows us to overcome all obstacles. In this world you may have trouble—but take heart, for the Lord Jesus has overcome the world. And his love never fails.