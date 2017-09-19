homeLIFE

29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: He Became Like Us

by Victor Wilson |

3. "It is only because he became like us that we can become like him."

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, The Cost of Discipleship

God's love can never remain as simply a theory, because the Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us in the life of Jesus Christ. We can become more Christ-like because he became man like us, and gave us a life-model for us to compare with our own lives. Christ came to teach, heal and proclaim the Good News, while he lived a life of redemption for us. Are we able to follow him as his true disciples? Then we must compare our image with his, and strive to do the same.

