29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: God is Trying to Give Us Good Things

14. "God is always trying to give good things to us, but our hands are too full to receive them."

― Augustine of Hippo, City of God

"Let go and let God" is a popular catch-phrase in Christian circles. This means sometimes we need to let go of our own desires and materials, so that we can let God take the steering well and fill us up with his better plan for our lives. This letting go of ourselves requires trust. Jesus trusted God when his Father allowed him to walk the path of the cross. He trusted that ultimately, he would experience resurrection and fulfillment of all of God's promises. Will you do the same?