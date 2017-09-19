29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Neighbor

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)"The Good Samaritan" by David Teniers

7. "Do not waste time bothering whether you 'love' your neighbor; act as if you did. As soon as we do this we find one of the great secrets. When you are behaving as if you loved someone, you will presently come to love him."

― C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity

"Fake it until you make it," is a common idiom in business and in life. Act like you already have a feeling, and eventually, your feelings will catch up to your actions. How much more noble then, is such a way when it comes to true love. Serve others first, as true humility and modest undertakings are sorely needed in our time.