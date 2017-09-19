29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Holy Spirit is in Charge

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)"Christ the King Catholic Church (Ann Arbor, Michigan) - interior, Holy Spirit window"

21. "The Holy Spirit is in charge here. We should write it for all to see on the lintels of every doorway we build. But since that might seem like so many words, we will do better: we will write it in our lives. And in all the lives we can reach out to and touch and inspire with the living Spirit of God."

― David Wilkerson, The Cross and the Switchblade

"The pen is mightier than the sword." Words have great power, even moreso than violent weaponry. Greater still, is loving action—loving one's enemy nullifies hatred—touching and inspiring lives with the Holy Spirit and bringing true, transformational change to societies. Move beyond words and LIVE an inspired life today. Put words of love into action—this will inspire change, more than flinging spears of hatred.