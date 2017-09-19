29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Go to Serve

(PEXELS)

22. "You can get in anywhere if you go to serve."

― Brother Andrew, God's Smuggler

A proverb reads, "a gift opens the way for the giver." Let your God given talents be used as gifts to serve, and watch as doors are opened for new opportunities in your life. Practice serving with all of your skill and might—for another Proverb reads, those who serve with great skills, "will serve before kings."