29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Forgiveness

4. "Everyone thinks forgiveness is a lovely idea until he has something to forgive."
― C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity
The idea of love cannot forever remain a mental function. At some point, love must manifest itself as real action. Love is sweet to the sound, but to enact, can be bitterly trying to the soul. Jesus displayed true forgiveness, as he, nailed to the cross, declared, "Father, forgiven them, for they know not what they do." Serving means humbling oneself and "becoming nothing" as Christ did. If you have ever tried this, you know it's easier said that done.
