29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Evangelism

(FLICKR)"Come Follow Me" by GloryAndArmor

23. "Effective evangelism requires relationships. There are very few exceptions."

― Nabeel Qureshi, Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus: A Devout Muslim Encounters Christianity

What is the size of your human network? Not your number of your Facebook friends, LinkedIn colleagues, or Instagram fans—but really, the number of people who you influence and impact every day. Are you a teacher, parent, friend, child, manager, mentor, leader? All of our actions carry the weight of influence. Take one action today to influence your network with GOODNESS.