(PEXELS)

5. "Forgiveness is not a feeling; it is a commitment."

― Gary Chapman, The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate

Hurt, pain, jealousy, betrayal. Committing to live a life of love, despite facing resistance from the most powerful emotions of one's soul, is a soul-searching exercise which will lead you to a deeper and more meaningful level of existence.