29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Light a Candle

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)"St Paul Preaching in Athens" by Raphael

24. "Don't curse the darkness but light a candle."

― Brother Andrew, God's Smuggler

In today's politically charged, divisive, media-driven, sensationalistic cultural climate, it's easy to curse the darkness and blame others when societal problems arise. More effective though, is to light a candle—be the light in the darkness, be the change you wish to see in the world. Complaining will not move the needle on solutions to the world's problems—but your inspired action taken today, may very well create a butterfly effect as a mustard seed God uses for powerful revival.