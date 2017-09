(WELLCOME IMAGES)"John Wesley Preaching Outside a Church"

11. "Do all the good you can. By all the means you can. In all the ways you can. In all the places you can. At all the times you can. To all the people you can. As long as ever you can."

― John Wesley

This is one of the most epic and all-encompassing quotes about love becoming action on our list. God requires us to love with our whole hearts. We must ignite the FIRE of His love in our lives, and demonstrate this love passionately at all times, throughout our entire existence.