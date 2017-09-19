29 Life-Changing Christian Quotes to Wake Up Your Soul: Deliverer

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)"Liberation of St Peter" by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo

19. "...if God teaches us victory in Christ Jesus day by day, we live in the constant awareness of His greatness and His sufficiency. Hard lessons are often long-lasting lessons. Never forget that God is far more interested in our getting to know the Deliverer than simply being delivered."

― Beth Moore, Praying God's Word: Breaking Free From Spiritual Strongholds

"If it doesn't kill you, it will make you stronger." God disciplines those he loves. Don't blame God in tough times—praise him, that he is giving you a life-long lesson. You may be suffering so that you can comfort others—take heart, God has a purpose—he wants you to know him more throughout your times of trial.