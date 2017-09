(PEXELS)

20. "Our character is determined not by our circumstances but by our reaction to those circumstances."

― Charles W. Colson, The Good Life

Suffering produces perseverance, perseverance, character, and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us because God loves us and has given us his Holy Spirit as a deposit in our lives. Show true character by persevering, no matter the circumstances. Be a light, changing your circumstances, rather than letting your circumstances snuff out your faith.