Ray Lewis Gets Backlash for Kneeling in Protest During National Anthem

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and born-again Christian Ray Lewis is being skewered by both longtime fans and critics on social media for kneeling in protest with NFL players during the playing of the U.S. national anthem ahead of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lewis joined his former team at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday in taking a knee on the field as part of sweeping protests in the NFL in response to controversial comments by President Donald Trump urging team owners to fire players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say 'Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired!'" Trump said during a campaign event for Sen. Luther Strange, according to AL.com.

