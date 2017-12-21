Limbless Evangelist Nick Vujicic's Wife Gives Birth to Twin Girls Days Before Christmas

(FACEBOOK/NICK VUJICIC)Limbless evangelist and inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic with his wife, Kanae, in a photo posted December 18, 2017.

The wife of inspirational Christian speaker and author Nick Vujicic, known throughout the world as the "limbless evangelist," as he was born with no arms and no legs, has given birth to twin girls just days before Christmas.

"Thank you all for your love and prayers! Babies Olivia and Ellie were born on Mommy's Birthday, 5 pounds 2 ounces and 5 pounds 14 ounces. Mommy is well and so are the girls. Thank You God!" Vujicic posted on Wednesday on his Facebook page, which is followed by over 9 million people.

Back on Monday, Vujicic posted another update, with a photo of himself and his wife, Kanae.

"Olivia and Ellie Vujicic, God willing will be born on Wednesday morning. Mommy did so great with the pregnancy! Thank God they seem to be healthy! Thank you for your prayers now and during Kanae's recovery," he wrote.

The couple, who also have two older children, with their fist son, Kiyoshi, born in February 2013, and their second son, Dejan, in September 2015, found out that they may be having twins back in June on Father's Day.

