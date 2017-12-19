High School Removes Church Banner From Football Stadium After Atheist Group's Complaint

(PEXELS)

An Indiana public school district has removed a banner advertising a local church from a high school football stadium after the nation's largest secularist legal group filed a complaint.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin-based group that advocates for a strict separation of church and state and often pressures public schools and government agencies, has announced that school officials at New Palestine High School have removed a banner advertising for Realife Church in Greenfield.

The banner in question featured the team's logo and stated in big lettering at the top, "I can do all things..." — an abbreviated version of Philippians 4:13.

The banner also featured the words "RealLifeChurch.com" and the church's logo in the bottom left hand corner and the words "Dragon Football" in the bottom right hand corner.

The school district's decision to remove the banner comes after FFRF sent a demand letter to Lisa Lantrip, the superintendent of the Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County, on Dec. 5 to explain that the organization had been contacted by a local event attendee concerned by the banner.

The letter claimed that advertising for a church on school property was a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, even if the banner is a paid advertisement.

