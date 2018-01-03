Ex-Lesbian Talks Leaving Behind 'Super Wild' Lifestyle With Women, Turning to Jesus in Viral Video

(SCREENCAP: FACEBOOK/ANCHORED NORTH)Emily Thomes in a Facebook video posted on December 28, 2017, talking about her journey.

A Christian speaker and blogger has shared her story of leaving behind a "super wild" lifestyle with other women and turning to Jesus in a video on Facebook that's sparking a debate online.

Emily Thomes, now a wife and churchgoer who has been speaking out about leaving behind homosexuality, explained in a Facebook video last week for Anchored North, an online evangelism website, that her first romantic relationship with another girl began when she was 15 years old.

"It was my first time ever dating someone," Thomes says in the video, which has been viewed over 1.3 million times as of Tuesday.

She says that she came out to other people, and reasoned that God would be accepting of her relationship.

"God being love meant God was nice and God was chill with what you were cool with," she said of her thinking at the time.

"By 18 and 19 and 20, I was super wild and in serial relationships with women," Thomes reveals.

She adds that she ended up getting engaged to a woman who had two children when she entered nursing school.

At 22, however, she got invited to a Bible study.

