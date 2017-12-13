Christian Group Kicked Off University Campus Over Policy on 'Sexual Immorality'

((PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / BILLWHITTAKER))

A Christian student group is suing the University of Iowa after it claims it was kicked off campus for requiring its leaders to sign a statement of faith that forces them to live out their careers in the organization without engaging in "sexual immorality."

The legal nonprofit Becket announced Monday that the student organization Business Leaders in Christ (BLinC) has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the University of Iowa.

According to a press release, the school's dean of students, Lyn Redington, told BLinC, which was founded three years ago, that "it must 'revise' its religious beliefs and submit an 'acceptable plan' for selecting its leaders" if it wants to regain its status as an official student group recognized by the school.

"This is 2017, not 1984," Jacob Estell, the student president of BLinC, said in a statement. "Our beliefs weren't made by us, and they can't be changed by us either — certainly not just to satisfy Orwellian government rules."

BLinC allows anyone to join the group no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity but just asks that those in leadership positions within the group sign and uphold the group's statement of faith, which decries things such as racism, selfishness, greed and sexul immorality.

According to the lawsuit, troubles for the group started in 2016 when a student complained that he was denied a leadership position because he was "openly gay." However, BLinC argued that the student's claim was false, explaining he was denied over his rejection of the BLinC's statement of faith.

