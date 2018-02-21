Billy Graham Dies at 99

(REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)Evangelist Billy Graham speaks during his Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York, June 25, 2005. Graham, 86, has preached the Gospel to more people in a live audience format than anyone in history - over 210 million people in more than 185 countries. His followers believe that the New York Crusade which runs from June 24 to 26 will be his last live appearance.

Billy Graham died Wednesday at the age of 99. The world renowned evangelist, who has been listed on Gallup's most admired list 61 times since 1955 — more than any other person — passed away peacefully at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, after struggling with various health problems linked to his advanced age.

In a statement to The Christian Post, Will Graham, the grandson of Billy Graham (whose full name is William Franklin Graham Jr.) and the son of Franklin Graham, said:

"My grandfather once said, 'One day you'll hear that Billy Graham has died. Don't you believe it. On that day I'll be more alive than ever before! I've just changed addresses.' My friends, today my grandfather moved from the land of the dead to the land of the living," Will Graham declared.

"We mourn that he is no longer with us physically here on earth, but we don't grieve as those who have no hope. My grandfather invested his entire life in sharing the promise of eternity through Jesus Christ, and today he had the opportunity to realize that hope himself, kneeling before his Savior and hearing the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.' My family appreciates your prayers now and in the days ahead."

Last week, Graham's daughter, Anne Graham Lotz, gave an update on her father's health during a conference at Moody Bible Institute.

"I'm not sure he knows that I'm here. He doesn't track like he used to, but his mind is still clear," she said.

"He can't see; he has a hard time seeing because of macular degeneration," she continued. "He's fairly deaf, I have to use a microphone and he wears a headset for me to speak to him. He's not mobile."

Since Billy Graham preached his last sermon on Nov. 7, 2013, for "My Hope America With Billy Graham," a nationwide movement to expose Americans to the message of salvation in Jesus Christ, he appeared to have let go of life and be more ready than ever to go to Heaven, his family observed.

"On November 7, he (Billy Graham) finished his race and up until that time, God had protected his health and gave him supernatural strength, and now, the only thing left is for him to come home," said Will Graham to Assist News in December 2013. "God has removed his hand of protection and old age has set in."

