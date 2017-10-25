homeLIFE

40 Influential Christian Books Chosen by Our Readers: The Cross and the Switchblade

by Charles Williams |

David Wilkerson

40. The Cross and the Switchblade

David Wilkerson's account of his evangelism efforts among troubled inner-city teenagers remains a powerful testimony to the witness even in a violent, drug-ridden setting.

