(PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / DADEROT)Saint Augustine of Hippo, as depicted in a Tiffany stained-glass window at the Lightner Museum, St. Augustine, Florida.

37. The City of God

St. Augustine of Hippo's fifth-century masterpiece whose philosophical ideas on the righteous City of God and wicked City of Man continue to influence western culture.

This book is available to purchase here.