40 Influential Christian Books Chosen by Our Readers: Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus

by Charles Williams |

(ZONDERVAN PUBLISHERS)In his new book "Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus," Nabeel Qureshi tells the story of his conversion from Islam to Christianity.

35. Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus

In this heartfelt and intellectual best-seller, Nabeel Qureshi documents his spiritual journey from his devout Muslim upbringing to his conversion to Christianity.

