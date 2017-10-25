35. Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus
In this heartfelt and intellectual best-seller, Nabeel Qureshi documents his spiritual journey from his devout Muslim upbringing to his conversion to Christianity.
This book is available to purchase here.
Award-winning Christian Newspaper • Your source for Christian News & Events
35. Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus
In this heartfelt and intellectual best-seller, Nabeel Qureshi documents his spiritual journey from his devout Muslim upbringing to his conversion to Christianity.
This book is available to purchase here.