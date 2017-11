Institutes of the Christian Religion by John Calvin

10. Institutes of the Christian Religion – John Calvin

A seminal work of the Protestant reformation, Institutes of the Christian Religion serves as an introduction to Protestant faith and is still read by theology students today; the book covers a variety of doctrines, from the church, to justification by faith, from God's sovereignty to Christian liberty—a monumentally important publication from the 16th century.

