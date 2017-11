I Don't Have Enough Faith to Be An Atheist by Norman L. Geisler and Frank Turek

23. I Don't Have Enough Faith to Be An Atheist – Norman L. Geisler

I Don't Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist guides readers through arguments, examinations and investigations of several aspects of the Christian faith, a thought-provoking resource for both skeptics about Christianity as well as for Christians hoping to better articulate the faith.

To purchase I Don't Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist, click here now.