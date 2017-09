13. Terry Cloth Robe

Reading in a robe? Yes, the height of luxury—and yet, at such an affordable price! This best-selling robe will allow you to get comfortable as you open your book and start reading. Whether you lie down, sit at your desk, or stand up to make yourself a hot drink, with this cozy robe on your body you will be one step closer to being completely absorbed in your literature. And here is one for women.