15 Amazon Necessities That Will Enrich Even Your Most Intimidating Christian Reading: Strong's Concordance

3. The New Strong's Expanded Exhaustive Concordance of the Bible

Strong's Concordance is the "Bible" of Concordances and will help you sift through all the nuances in the original Biblical languages. This exhaustive tome of a resource—a massive 1,968-pages—will make digging deeper on Biblical passages a go-to option for connecting classic Christian literature with the power of the Word of God. As a Christian who would like to deepen your understanding of God's Word, Strong's Concordance will help you mine through a multitude of hidden layers inside the Bible that you didn't previously know existed.