15 Amazon Necessities That Will Enrich Even Your Most Intimidating Christian Reading: Godiva Hot Cocoa

10. Godiva Hot Cocoa 13.1oz Canister

If you don't know what to put in your new mug (see previous), try this delicious Godiva Hot Cocoa. Godiva is considered one of the top chocolate brands in Belgium, and that says a lot. What better to sip in your mug while enjoying classic literature. If you need a shot of caffeine, you may prefer Organo Gold Gourmet Cafe Latte Coffee sachets. For tea drinkers, try the popular assortment offered by Taylors of Harrogate.