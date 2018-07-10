YouVersion Bible App Reaches 330M Devices, Offers 1,700 Different Bible Versions on 10th Anniversary

((PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIFE.CHURCH))YouVersion Bible App.

YouVersion is marking the 10-year anniversary of its Bible app, which it says has now been downloaded on over 330 million devices around the world.

Since its launch on July 10, 2008 by Life.Church in the U.S., 70 billion chapters of the Bible have been read, 12 billion audio chapters have been listened to, and 2.4 billion Bible plan days have been completed.

"We never could have predicted the results we've seen as millions of people around the world have read, listened to, shared, and interacted with the Bible and each other in new ways," said Bobby Gruenewald, Life.Church pastor, innovation leader and YouVersion founder.

"Early on, we discovered that proximity helped us engage with the Bible. As soon as I had access to the Bible on the phone that's always in my pocket, my connection to it naturally became more frequent."

The app has seen massive growth. Back in 2008, it offered 15 versions and only two languages of the Bible. But through its partnerships with Bible societies, it now has over 1,700 different versions of the Bible in more than 1,200 languages.

The popular app has stayed up to date with smartphone innovations and has introduced new ways for the Bible to reach people in their everyday lives, such as through verse of the day notifications, reading reminders, reading streaks, and more features aimed at encouraging Bible reading.

"These last 10 years have been more than we could ask, think, or imagine, and we believe this is only the beginning," Gruenewald said.

"As we look ahead, we're excited about the new ways God is using technology to help people make even more connections between the Bible and their daily lives."

In December, YouVersion noted that more people than ever read, listened, reflected and shared the Word of God through its app.

The most popular verse that was shared, bookmarked and highlighted was Joshua 1:9, which reads, "This is my command — be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

