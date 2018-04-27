Bruno Mars in concert.

Bruno Mars is a talented guy and seems like he has a blast performing. And then there's this song:

"Your Sex Takes Me To Paradise."

The song is obviously referring to sex outside of marriage. And it's a little blasphemous; he sings, "I'm born again every time you spend the night."

While a few years old, it catches the sexual ethos our day. When I hear it (it's been on auto-play in my head for three days), the word "paradise" stands out in stark contrast to the word "sex."

Paradise is a tall, tall order. Jesus called heaven "paradise," knowing we'd all instantly picture a place of ultimate beauty and joy and perfection. It's a "catch-all" word that brings to mind the perfect place in everyone's mind (sociopath mind not included).

Soooo ... sex equals paradise? Just for grins let's see if sex lives up to the hype. And none of that biblical sex stuff – just society's rule, which means "no rules!"

Easy one first: Weinstein. And every other guy like him. More like hell for the women.

Except, the folks horrified by him also scream "no rules" at any Nazi-fascist-Taliban-morality-cop that dares set boundaries. You know – like Mike Pence.

Not paradise.

Shack up sex: Apparently NOT paradise since shacking up before marriage skyrockets the probability of divorce. No Disney movie "happily ever after."

Not paradise.

One night stands: If "paradise," it wouldn't be just one night. And it would be disease free.

The year 2016 was the BEST (meaning highest number) for new sexually transmitted disease rates (We're No. 1!). Thirty years ago, I thought we'd be star trekking around the galaxy on skateboards. Instead, we're just using technology to increase promiscuity and disease.

Not paradise.

Gender Bending: All the rage today, so it must be paradise! And from news/social media/Bruce Springsteen, you'd think at least 75 percent of the population must be bending. Actually, it's less than one-third of 1 percent.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) lists gender dysphoria as a mental disorder. And it has to be bad because transgendered people have an attempted suicide rate of up to 48 percent.

"That's because of oppression!"

Really? How much more oppressed can you be than in chains? Yet at the height of slavery in this country, there was never any report of mass-suicide watches on plantations.

It's actually quite easy to understand and sympathize with suicidal thoughts a person might have if he thinks he's actually in the wrong body.

Not paradise.

Homosexuality: I'm a societal leper for even pointing this out since homosexuality is 100 percent celebrated in all media – and if you think gay marriage is wrong, Sen. Corey Booker is coming for you like a modern-day Joe McCarthy. Because he's wiser than 5,000 years of religious history, Moses, God, and Jesus.

But a summary of the 2016 NHIS survey (a government study published by Journal of American Medicine) says homosexuals "were more likely to report impaired physical and mental health, heavy alcohol consumption, and heavy cigarette use." You can read more here, but bottom line – across all categories for men and women, risks increase, some by almost 100 percent.

Not paradise.

LAST ONE and our BEST HOPE: PORN! No other human emotions involved, no disease spreading (for the observer anyway), and it can be enjoyed in the privacy of your own home! Paradise at last!

Except according to Psychology Today, you will experience INCREASED isolation, INCREASED chance of divorce, and get this: DECREASED sexual satisfaction! Porn makes the sexual paradise Not ... As ... "paradisey."

Bottom line:

God created male and female and designed them, so they fit together like puzzle pieces and become a whole.

