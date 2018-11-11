Worship Leader Mack Brock Talks Resigning From Elevation Church to Follow Solo Career

(PHOTO:TWOPR)Mack Brock releases his first-ever solo studio project, "Greater Things," 2018.

Worship leader Mack Brock walked away from a high profile position at one of the nation's biggest megachurches to follow God's call for his life.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Brock, who led worship at Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a decade, describes what it was like for him to resign to embark on a solo music career.

Brock was leading worship and producing albums for Elevation Worship when he felt God was leading him elsewhere and he was obedient.

The new Capitol CMG recording artist released his first-ever solo studio project, Greater Things, on Sept. 14. The nine-track album is a collection of songs Brock penned that were all inspired by God's faithfulness during life's most challenging of seasons.

His single, "Into Dust," was inspired by New York Times best-selling author Lysa Terkeurst and her openness while going through a public divorce.

Below is an edited transcript of Brock's interview with CP where he details why he decided to resign from Elevation Church and follow God's lead even though it was difficult.

CP: How has life changed since you parted ways with Elevation Church to follow your calling?

Brock: The biggest change has been the day-by-day, step-by-step journey into unknown territory. Every part of my schedule these days feels new and uncharted for me, so learning how to navigate that has been an adjustment and sometimes scary. But at the same time, it's been a blessing. This journey has pushed me and my wife to walk by faith in a way, like we hadn't in a while, and really experience God's confirmation and voice.

CP: What was the hardest part of leaving Elevation for you?

Brock: We really, really loved what we were a part of at Elevation Worship. I loved the people that I had the opportunity to serve with every day. I loved the songs we were writing, I loved our community. So stepping away from that was, and in some ways still is, difficult. One of the things we've learned in this new journey is that obedience doesn't remove the difficulty, but God's grace and peace will fight against those feelings if you'll hold tight to his Word and seek his presence.

