WhyIDidntReport: Beth Moore Tweets Her Sex Abuse Experience in 5 Words

Evangelist Beth Moore has joined the chorus of women explaining on social media why they didn't initially report the sex abuse they suffered.

While the social media hashtag #WhyIDidntReport took off in the wake of accusations of attempted rape against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and a tweet by President Donald Trump, arguing that the accuser, Professor Christine Blasey Ford, would have reported her abuse if it really happened.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!" he tweeted Friday.

Moore insisted that she is not making a comment about the Kavanaugh allegations, but is supporting victims.

"He lived in my house. #whyididntreport," Moore tweeted on Friday.

The following day she added: "Make it a safer world to report it and you'll make it a safer world."

She was backed by some other evangelicals leaders, such as Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

"Sobering. Grateful to God for you Beth," Russell Moore tweeted on Saturday.



Others, however, accused her of joining a social media movement that is at least partly in support of Ford and her explanation for why she didn't report her attempted rape accusations against Kavanaugh for decades.

"Given the most preeminent happening in our country right now I'm assuming ur comments are addressing this. U seem to be justifying destroying a man based on unsubstantiated accusations from 36 yrs ago. I'm disappointed in u. Thought u had a better sense of justice and honesty," wrote a Twitter user on Saturday.

