Why Praying for Someone Isn't Always Enough

Don't take this wrongly. Prayer is the most powerful thing out there.

Now, there are so many people that live paycheck-to-paycheck and cannot afford that "special" insurance that pays you when you're out sick or injured. And, believe it or not, there are tons of jobs where you don't get paid if you don't work. Not every job comes completely equipped with paid sick or vacation time.

Many people with these jobs are hard workers that struggle to make ends meet on a good day, and if one little thing goes wrong, they're now behind in payments, worried, and stressing big time. In some cases, they're not sure how they're going to feed their family. And the agencies out there designed to help with these types of situations only go so far.

Thankfully, there's good news! There's more you can do in addition to praying.

"But whoever has the world's goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him?" – 1 John 3:17

This scripture isn't only referring to stuff. It's referring to money, too (because money is part of this world). Some people just don't get that.

Now, I'm not saying go throw money at everyone who needs it. Unfortunately, there are people that will take advantage of you if you do that.

But let's say you've known someone for a while or they're a church member of many years, and you know they're someone who works their backside off to make ends meet... they're hard working. But something has happened (illness, surgery, major car repair) and they can no longer work and need monetary help. This happens all the time.

Don't just ask if you can pray for them. Mark 12:41-44 tells of the widow who gave her all when others gave out of their wealth. I know this refers to tithing, but isn't helping people why we're here?

So please don't say you can't help.

James 2:17 says faith without works is dead. While, technically, praying is action, praying and just sitting there isn't going to accomplish anything. God moves throughyou. Even the Jordan River didn't start receding until they got up and got their feet wet (Joshua 3:15-17).

If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food, and one of you says to them, "Go in peace, be warmed and be filled," and yet you do not give them what is necessary for their body, what use is that? – James 2:15, 16

No, it's not your fault the person you're praying for is in that situation, and you can't help everyone. But when was the last time you went that extra mile to help someone? God gives you the opportunity every day.

When you say, "I'll pray for you," have you ever thought that YOU giving a few dollars to make those ends meet IS the answer to their prayers?

Never stop praying for people. But know there's more to it.

—Kellie L. Craft is a single mother of a teenage daughter and two funny dogs. She's a devout Christian and founder of Frog Communications, a certified SEO Copywriting and Consulting business. Protecting our children is a top priority for her. She's currently working on a book that will help support her friend's dream of opening a God-driven orphanage one day. To learn more about Kellie's work, visit http://www.FrogCommunications.com and http://www.KellieCraft.com.