Why are American families breaking down? Scholars, writers debate Tucker Carlson monologue

A monologue from Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson has provoked vigorous debate among Christian thought leaders and writers, particularly about populism and the breakdown of the family in America.

Carlson's 15-minute segment on Jan. 2 highlighted economic trends and social phenomena currently at work in the United States that have led to widespread discontent and a fracturing society. His comments were said in the context of the public and visible divisions among political conservatives vying for influence in the Republican party, particularly Sen. Mitt Romney's, R-Utah, comments criticizing President Donald Trump's leadership and the direction he's taking the nation in a New Year's Day Washington Post editorial.

Carlson posited that while the Republican party is the only party to salvage the nation, liberal and conservative politicians alike are not in tune with what is happening and are thus proposing ineffective solutions.

"We are ruled by mercenaries who feel no long-term obligation to the people they rule. They're day traders. Substitute teachers. They're just passing through. They have no skin in this game, and it shows. They can't solve our problems. They don't even bother to understand our problems," Carlson said of the elitist mentality operating in government.

